From unique loom
3.25' x 5.25' Solid Taupe Brown Transitional Rectangular Shag Area Throw Rug
From the Everyday Shag Collection, the chic solid colors joyfully meet the soft texture, resulting in a luxe-looking rug. Comfy, the machine-woven rug is tufted from durable material and has a cotton backing to deliver an added comfort. Hassle-free, the piece is easy to clean and would be great for a living room or high-traffic area. This rug is a perfect choice if you're looking to brighten your space.Product Features:Color(s): taupeMachine made plush pileBacking: yesSolid pattern with transitional style shag area throw rugEasy to clean, stain resistant, and does not shedUse rug pad to reduce slipping and slidingRug pad sold separatelyRecommended for indoor use onlyMade in TurkeyCare instructions:Spot clean onlyRegular vacuum - suction onlyUse a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenlyDon't use beater bar (spinning brush) on the vacuumTake it outside and shake it outIn case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying a downward pressure on the creaseDimensions: 3.25' wide x 5.25' longPile height: 1.25"Material(s): polypropyleneBacking: cotton