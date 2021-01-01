From betsey johnson
Betsey Johnson Solid Satin Sheet Set, King, Black
FABRIC TYPE: 100% Polyester Construction- Features a silky and luxurious feel FEEL & COLOR: Solid polyester satin weave- sheet has a beautiful shine; Great for your hair and that perfect night's sleep. The Betsey Johnson Solid pattern features a solid black ground SNUG FIT: Set includes a fully elastic fitted sheet- elastic is installed all-around to help keep the fitted sheet in place; DEEP POCKET: 15" fitted sheet pocket depth (12" for twin sizes) - Fitted sheet fits mattress up to 17" (Up to 14" for Twin sizes). The Betsey Johnson Solid pattern features a solid black ground WHATS INCLUDED? King Fitted Sheet (1-Piece): 80"W X 78"L, King Flat Sheet (1-Piece): 102"W X 104"L, King Pillowcase (2-Pieces): 40"W X 20"L CARE SUGGESTIONS & FEATURE DETAILS: Easy care- all sets are machine washable.