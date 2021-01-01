Betsey Johnson Solid Satin King Sham Pillowcase Pair Bonus Set

Be prepared for your next sleepover with a new satin pillowcase and eye mask set from Betsey Johnson. Constructed with silky soft satin, this beauty set is great for your hair and that perfect night's sleep. the satin pillowcases are available in a charcoal gray leopard print and solid black for multiple styling options. The sleek, faux satin pillowcases are constructed of 100% polyester that adds a touch of glamour to your bedroom. The set includes two pillowcases and one eye mask- available in standard and king sizes. Pillow inserts are sold separately. For easy care, this set is machine washable.