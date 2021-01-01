From hearth & hand with magnolia
Solid Gauze Throw Blanket Golden Lotus - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
Create a cozy, comfy resting arrangement anywhere in your home with this Solid Gauze Throw Blanket from Hearth and Hand™ with Magnolia. In a solid hue, this throw blanket features white fringes and tassels for a soft touch of elegance you'll love adding to your decor. Made with 100percent cotton, this lightweight throw blanket helps you stay comfy whether you're watching your favorite movie on the couch, reading your favorite book or simply lazing after a busy day. Celebrate the everyday with Hearth and Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends. We're committed to making products better for you, and the world. This product is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories like buttons and zippers are tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances. Color: Golden Lotus.