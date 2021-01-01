From home decorators collection

Home Decorators Collection Solid Federal Blue 2 ft. x 10 ft. Braided Indoor/Outdoor Runner Rug

$158.28
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Add texture to your living room to create a warm and cozy feeling with this Home Decorators Collection 2 ft. x 10 ft. Runner. This runner is perfect to place at either the side of your bed or in your hallway as an attractive accent piece. With a modern style, this runner is great for contemporary settings. It comes in a blue shade, adding a cool feel to your home design. This runner has a gradient motif, which creates an ombre accent that seamlessly transitions from one hue to another. It is made from polypropylene, making it a lasting choice for any living space. It has a braided weave type and the same pattern on both sides. Color: Federal Blue.

