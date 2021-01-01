From golden rabbit
Golden Rabbit Solid Black 6 qt. Enamelware Stock Pot with Glass Lid
6 qt. Stock Pot, 5 in. deep x 9.25 in. wide interior This enamelware is made of carbon steel coated with a porcelain enamel and trimmed in stainless steel. There will be variations in the shading of colors and pattern formations which are the results of the hand-dipped process. The swirl design is a classic, retro staple for enamelware cookware and serveware. The contrast of colors creates a distinct look and brings a casual artistic flair to your table setting. Each piece is individually hand crafted and is as unique as you are. Skilled artisans hand dip the white background color, then use a brush to hand apply the secondary color swirls. This creates a unique piece and design each time. The elegant and inviting aesthetic draws the eyes into the many spattered patterns flowing throughout. Your piece will be one-of-a-kind and exclusive to you as you create your own distinctive style.