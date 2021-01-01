From kenneth cole new york
Solid Cotton-Twill White Sheet Set, King
Give yourself the sleep you've been dreaming about on our micro cotton-twill sheet set Made from soft cotton-twill that stays wrinkle-free and stain resistant The breathable fabrication provides year-round climate comfort It features deep corner pockets and an all-around elastic fitted sheet to hold the mattress corners tight without bunching The 220 high quality thread count is lightweight and durable, that softens after each wash without losing its sheen Top your set off with one of our warm and cozy quilt or comforter sets. King size 100% cotton Dimensions: Flat sheet: 102"L x 112"W, Fitted sheet: 80"L x 78"W, 2 Pillowcases: 20"L x 40"W Includes: One flat sheet, one fitted sheet and king pillow cases Fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 18" deep (15" for the Twin Size and Twin XL Size) Machine wash cold, tumble dry low Imported.