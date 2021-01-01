Solid Coffee Table

This award-winning piece is an extraordinary addition to any space. Its unique style draws attention from all directions. This table is the perfect accent to make a statement in all environments. With its rocky edges and smooth, mirrored top, this piece is a true showstopper! This item is made from polished stainless steel and is reflective like a mirror. Color will be determined by its surroundings. Note that the photo was taken in a white space, the color appears light and uniform in this case.