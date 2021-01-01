Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels

Best Home Fashion introduces the new blackout curtain. The grommet top adds a modern touch and provides energy efficient comfort. Compared to the other curtains, this product is extremely silky and soft. The sophisticated designs allow you to decorate your windows with great style. Blackout curtains are perfect for late sleepers, shift workers, seniors, infants, parents, students and computer operators. These feature innovative triple-weaved fabric construction allowing for single layer, unlined thermal-insulated blackout curtains. Curtain Color: Olive, Size per Panel: 63" L x 52" W