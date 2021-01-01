From vera wang
VERA WANG Solid 4-Piece Blue Percale Cotton King Sheet Set
Bring simplicity and modern style to your bedroom decor with a new VERA WANG solid T200 organic percale cotton sheet set. Featuring GOTS organic cotton certification, this product is truly chemical-free with no harmful dyes, bleaches, pesticides or fertilizers, thus reducing your families everyday exposure to harmful additives and making it the best choice for your bedding. Available in white, grey and blue you are sure to find the perfect match for your home decor. Included fitted sheet is fully elasticized, which prevents slipping from your mattress and ensures a perfect fit. Set is machine washable for easy care.