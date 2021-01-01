From inbox zero
Solemi L-Shape Gaming Desk
Sporting a modern finish, this home office desk is crafted of beautiful particleboard in a classic L-shaped silhouette. And it's with pullout keyboard tray and CPU storage which efficient in the home/office. The clean-lined l computer desk can provide you a handsome and elegant atmosphere in the workplace. The L-shaped desk makes the most of your corner space for multiple monitors or other essential home office supplies. With large legroom, you can also stretch your legs freely and comfortably after a long time working. This versatile table can be used as a computer desk, desk, side table, lockers, cabinets, dining, office, workstation, etc, which will make your space more stylish and fashionable.