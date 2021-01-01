FREESTYLE OUTDOOR LIVING Soleil Jardin 1-Piece Folding Adjustable Wicker Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair with Dark Gray Cushion

Recline in comfort with the Patio Wicker Chaise Lounge - Gray. This perfect poolside lounger is made with synthetic all-weather resin wicker with a polyester that is UV-protected to resist fading. The cushion comes with ties to secure them to the lounge, so it doesn't slide around underneath you. The back can be adjusted into 5 different positions to fit you boy as well as possible, depending on whether you want to read a magazine by the pool, relax with a drink or lie back completely flat for a quick nap in the sun.