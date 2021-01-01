TOM FORD Soleil Blanc Travel Spray 0.3 oz/ 10 mL Spray Eau de Parfum

Fragrance Family: Warm & SpicyScent Type: Warm & Sweet GourmandsKey Notes: Bergamot, Pistachio, Coco de MerFragrance Description: The Soleil Blanc Eau de Parfum is an addictive solar, floral amber and coco-de-mer-infused perfume. It is alive with seductive cardamom and refreshingly decadent ylang ylang and unapologetically exudes the endless pursuit of sun and luxury. About the Bottle: Soleil Blanc is contained in the iconic, white Private Blend bottle. It is capped with a gold-tone metal inset, and the flacon has the architectural look of a chess piece, adding monumental beauty to any vanity. About the Fragrance: Soleil Blanc is unexpected, sultry, and addictive.