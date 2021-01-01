Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil & Lip Color Set

Advertisement
WHAT IT IS Tom Ford shimmering body oil captures the sultry effect of sun-kissed summer skin and tempts the senses with a fragrance of scorching sensuality. This set includes a gorgeous sheer lip color. Made in France. SET INCLUDES Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil, 1.70 oz. Lip Color Sheer in Paradiso, 0.10 oz. WHAT IT DOES This silky and lightweight oil illuminates the skin with shimmers of gold and platinum leaf. The captivating fragrance wraps a bouquet of white florals in a golden, amber-sandalwood embrace as tempting as a white-sand beach, as irresistible as the perfect tan. INGREDIENTS Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylic/capric Triglyceride, Isohexadecane, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Silica, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Tin Oxide, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Bht, Phenoxyethanol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin, Alpha-isomethyl Ionone, Isoeugenol, Citral, Geraniol, Anise Alcohol, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491) ABOUT THE BRAND After 10 years of serving as the Creative Director for several international luxury fashion houses, Tom Ford launched his own line of optical frames, sunglasses and beauty in 2005. The following year he debuted menswear, and in 2010, women's ready-to-wear. His sleek, tailored aesthetic has since catapulted him to mega-brand status. Fragrances - Tom Ford > Tom Ford > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tom Ford.