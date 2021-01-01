From solaris laboratories
Solaris Germanium Illuminating Skin Wand By Solaris Laboratories in Pink
Advertisement
Engineered in a unique hexagonal shape, this tool delivers an easy facial massage designed to energize your skin as it boosts circulation and contours your features. It's studded with germanium stones, which are thought to rebalance positive and negative ions by creating a natural micro current as the roller glides over your skin. About Solaris Laboratories With a background in molecular biology and biochemistry, scientist Iliana Ivanova founded Solaris Laboratories in 2017 with the belief that skincare and wellness should be a safe, fun experience that adds value to your life. Inspired by ancient massage techniques and wellness rituals, Solaris fuses a holistic approach with high tech designs think pulsing vibrations, heat modes, and red LED light. You can rest assured that each tool has established clinical efficacy to work synergistically with your favorite skincare products, while adding another dimension to your self-care journey.