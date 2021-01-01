From kirkland's
Solar Pre-Lit Jack O Lantern Yard Stakes, Set of 2
Give your yard a spooky glow with these Solar Pre-Lit Jack O Lantern Yard Stakes. Their cute, smiling faces are the perfect decoration for Halloween night! Set includes two (2) yard stakes Each stake measures 8.66L x 3.75W x 31.89H in. Crafted of metal Feature a jack o lantern face design Pre-lit by solar power Hues of orange and black Black metal double spike stake for stability Outdoor safe Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.