Solano Glass Tray Top 3 Legs End Table
Description
Features:Tabletop in round shape has clear glass with Dupont edgeMetal braid trimBase has aged bronze textured finishSet: NoSet Type: Number of Tables Included: Style: French CountryTop Shape: RoundTop Color: ClearBase Color: Aged BronzeTop Material: GlassTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Material: MetalBase Material Details: Cast ironBase Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoGlass Component: ClearBase Type: 3 LegsAdjustable Height: NoShelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoTrunk Storage: NoTray Top: YesMagazine Rack: NoWheels Included: NoLighted: NoWattage per Bulb: Bulb Included: Country of Origin: MexicoWrought Iron: NoStorage Included: NoIntegrated Technology: NoNumber of Built-In Outlets: Shagreen-embossed Exterior: NoInlay: NoInlay Material: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: No PerigoldManufacturerGivenProductName: Solano Round Lamp Table Glass Top and BaseSpefications:Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 26Overall Width - Side to Side: 31Overall Depth - Front to Back: 31Table Top Thickness: 0.63Shelving: NoShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: Drawer: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Largest Table: NoLarge Table Height - Top to Bottom: Large Table Width - Side to Side: Large Table Depth - Front to Back: Middle Table: NoMiddle Table Height - Top to Bottom: Middle Table Width - Side to Side: Middle Table Depth - Front to Back: Smallest Table: NoSmall Table Height - top to Bottom: Small Table Width - Side to Side: Small Table Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 3 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Bernhardt warrants its residential casegoods products free from defects in material and workmanship under normal use and service for a period of three (3) years from the date of the initial shipment to a Bernhardt authorized dealer. Bernhardt warrants fabrics, leathers, cushions, and other filling materials, natural materials free from defects in material and workmanship for a period of one (1) year from date of shipment to the dealer.