Have the best of both worlds with Niche's Soho Collection. Combine the modern elegance of an industrial black metal frame with the charm of a rustic woodgrain surface. Its Urban Walnut finish will match any color scheme. This lightweight ladder style bookcase is as versatile as it is stylish. Display decor, store books, craft supplies or use it as a plant stand. It is useful in the kitchen, bathroom, craft room or work area- virtually anywhere! Four fixed shelves sit between a sturdy A-frame with reinforced cross-bracing for extra stability. All shelves measure 22.5 in. wide. From top to bottom, the shelves are 6 in., 10 in., 14 in. and 17.5 in. in depth. There is 16 in. between each shelf. Modern and durable, make this Niche Soho bookcase a part of your home or office today. Niche Soho Urban Walnut/Black Wood 4-Shelf Ladder Bookcase | NSBC7224UW