Roomy and lightweight, the SoHo Tote bag. Designed with a large open interior, detachable quilted wristlet pouch, and several small pockets, you can organize the tote to accommodate your busy lifestyle. Additionally, a handle and trendy striped adjustable canvas strap allow for multiple ways to carry. Details: 13 x 18-inch body with a 9 x 11-inch base Zip-top closure Padded nylon handles with pleather accents. Additional straps: Detachable, adjustable 28.5 x 54.5-inch canvas crossbody strap 3 exterior pockets 12 x 8-inch Removable wristlet pouch Metal studded protective feet Silver-colored hardware