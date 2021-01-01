Legrand Adorne sofTap Whole-House Wireless Remote Dimmer - Color: White - Finish: White - (ADTPRRW1)

The Adorne sofTap Whole-House Wireless Remote Dimmer by Legrand Adorne is designed with an innovative micro-movement functionality, allowing users to turn lights on and off or dim them with a soft â€œtapâ€œ of the finger. Thanks to the dimmer's convenience, security and energy savings, setting the scene and creating the perfect mood has never been easier. With origins dating back to an 1865 porcelain workshop, Legrand is a French company that produces lighting controls, electrical accessories and technical kits. Innovative, artful and practical, their designs incorporate the latest technology and are energy efficient and sustainably produced. Ranging from convenient technical kits to decorative accessories like the adorne Real Materials Custom Wall Plates, the quality of their products has made them a world leader in the market. Color: White. Finish: White