From isabelline

4'X5'7" Soft, Velvety Plush Wool Hand Knotted Silver Blue Angora Oushak In A Colorful Palette Oriental Rug 4D7E25C05AC9458EB1D277E6FDA2D2AB

$559.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

One Of A Kind Genuine Hand-Knotted Oriental Rug

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com