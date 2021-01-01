From skechers work
SKECHERS Work Soft Stride - Canopy Comp Toe
Stay comfortable and steady on your feet all day long with the reliable durability and cushioned support of the SKECHERS Soft Stride - Canopy Comp Toe shoe. Sporty work shoe features the Relaxed Fit design for a roomier, more comfortable fit and Memory Foam cushioning. Style #77027 BRBK. Lace-up sporty casual work sneaker with a composite safety toe that tested ASTM F2412-2011 I/75 C/75 safe. Lightly textured durable leather and textile upper. Scuff resistant leather with lightly distressed feel Woven cordura mesh side panels for cooling effect and better breathability. Relaxed Fit design for a roomier, more comfortable fit. Stitching accents throughout shoe. Signature side S logo. Traditional lace-up system for a secure fit. Soft fabric lining provides excellent breathability. Cushioned footbed with memory foam for all-day comfort. Shock-absorbing midsole provides comfortable support. Layered ceramic and durable fabric safety toe is nonmetallic. 1 3/4 inch built in heel. OSHA-compliant nitrile rubber outsole offers excellent slip resistance. Electrical Hazard (EH) Safe design and EH Safe tested ASTM F2413-05. Slip Resistant Sole tested using ASTM F1677-96 Mark II standards to meet or exceed a .5 coefficient even on wet and oily surfaces. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 7 oz Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 11, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.