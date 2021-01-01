From romeidata

Soft Solid Color Linen Cotton Dinner Cloth Napkins - Set Of 12 (40 X 40 Cm) - For Events & Home Use

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

they are active dyed and high color fastness.the colors are popular and adorable. Color: Navy

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com