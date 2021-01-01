From jespet
Jespet Soft-Sided Dog & Cat Playpen, Blue, 45-in
Give your furry friend a safe and cozy space of his own with the JesPet Soft-Sided Pet Playpen. It includes eight foldable panels that are made of 600D Oxford material for both indoor and outdoor use. This playpen has protected seams and reinforced corners for stability and the top can be removed if needed. It features two zippered doors for easy access and all of the panels have mesh windows for ventilation. This playpen also contains two side storage pockets and one mesh pocket to store a water bottle. Ideal for traveling, JesPet Soft-Sided Pet Playpen comes with a convenient carrying case.