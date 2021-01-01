From nyx professional makeup
NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream, lightweight liquid lipstick Monte Carlo
Treat your lips to a velvety smooth burst of creamy color! NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream straddles the line between lipstick and gloss. This unique liquid to matte lipstick formula is neither lipstick nor lip gloss, but rather a whole new kind of lip color. The matte lip cream goes on silky smooth, then sets to a pigmented matte finish.Surprisingly durable, lightweight and delightfully creamy, it’s no wonder this sweetly scented formula is a fan favorite. The lip cream is light on the lips, but heavy on the pigmentation — a perfect combination. Enriched with skin-smoothing silicones, Soft Matte Lip Cream works to nourish lips while enveloping them in rich color to keep your pout looking and feeling soft. This is the best long-lasting matte lipstick that will stay on throughout your day, no matter what’s for lunch. The liquid matte lipstick has a creamy, durable mousse texture that adds the perfect polish to any look. Available in a wide variety of vibrant colors, you’ll never get tired of creating NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream swatches before finding the right shade (or shades) for you.All NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified.