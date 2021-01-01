Soft Linen Fabric Upholstered Sofa Sets With Loveseat Sofa And 3-Seat Sofa For Living Room

Product Description: This sofa is the perfect cozy spot for a movie night, game night, or curl-up-with-a-great-book night. The cushions and pillows are upholstered in soft fabric and padded with thick foam, allowing you and guests to enjoy yourselves while watching TV on it comfortably. Features stable side armrests that act as both a support system and prevents small children from falling off. Add this perfect addition to your lovely home.Specifications: Sofa set includes: 1 x loveseat, 1 x 3-seat sofa; Cover Material: Linen Fabric; Overall dimensions: 80"W x 29"D x 33"H; 55.3"W x 29"D x 33"H; Color: Black; Need simple assembly: Yes.