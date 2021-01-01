GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, Frying Pan/Skillet, 12", Red

Our healthy and easy-to-clean ceramic nonstick coating is derived from sand and free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium for effortless cooking and quick cleanup Soft Grip's Bakelite handle is designed to stay cool on the stovetop for maximum comfort Made from recycled aluminum and reinforced with a wobble-free base for extra strength and even heating Dishwasher safe, but most messes wipe away Rivetless interior to prevent snags and food buildup Oven safe to 350°F For all stovetops except induction, Manufacturer: GreenLife