From lr resources
LR Home Soft Geometric 50 in. x 60 in. Sky Blue/Ivory Decorative Throw Blanket
Advertisement
Add comfort and charm to your favorite space. Our stunning collection of throw blankets provide soft luxurious textures as well as refined style and clever accent pieces. Ideal for naps, movie nights, rainy days or simply to give a room a more inviting and cozy all around vibe. Come get cozy with your new favorite throw blanket. The over tufted area is very soft to the touch and a great texture to add to the room. It's quite inciting to stay at home all day. Even if you can't stay home all day, you can at least enjoy the view of your new throw blanket thrown over a chair, folded onto the couch, or spread onto the bed. With soft blue and ivory hues this is the perfect versatile addition to the home. No matter the season there is always time to relax and get comfortable with your new addition to the home.