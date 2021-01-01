From home basics
Soft-Close Stainless Steel 7.9 Gallon Step on Trash Can
Advertisement
No more worrying about waking up the kids with the clanking, rattling and banging as you chuck away the last remains of that late-night pad Thai! This stainless steel waste bin features a soft close lid that minimizes noise. It features an alluring polished silver finish that complements perfectly with modern stainless steel appliances. A step activated lid adds convenience, by keeping garbage and its unsightly odors solely within the confines of the interior plastic bucket. Easily remove the bucket by lifting the metal handle to clear the contents then slide it back inside when finished. The non-skid base also prevents the bin from slipping or tipping over, making it great to use within or outside your home.