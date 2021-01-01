From purrdy paws
Purrdy Paws Soft Cat Nail Caps, Pink Glitter, Medium, 40 count
Protect your furniture and guests from scratching the humane way with the Purrdy Paws Soft Cat Nail Caps. These soft vinyl nail caps are veterinarian-developed and approved to keep yourself, your family, and your home scratch-proof. They’re safe and non-toxic for cats, and are super easy to put on your furry one―simply glue each nail cap to your pal’s nails with the included glue, and they stay on until your pal naturally sheds his nails. Plus, they’re available in many fun colors and sizes so you can find the perfect fit for your pal. The set includes 40 nail caps, two glue tubes and one glue gel tube, plus applicator tips and instructions.