Soft Breathable Mattress Pad, Diamond Quilted with 16"Deep Pocket, White,Twin/Full/Queen/King

Whether you're looking to give your existing mattress a padded refresher or keep a new one feeling fresh, a mattress pad like this is a handy touch for helping you doze off in comfort. Crafted from polyester, this piece features a pillow top quilted design for a classic look and padded feeling, while gel-coated microfiber filling helps soften your mattress. Hypoallergenic and breathable, this piece is designed to attach to your bed with a stretchable skirt. And since it's machine washable, giving it a pick-me-up is as easy as a quick cycle. Size Chart: Twin: 39"x75" Full: 54"x75" Queen: 60"x80" King: 78"x80"