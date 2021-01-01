From nicole miller
Sofia Geometric Gray/Blue Area Rug
Transform any living space with this designer-inspired Sofia Gray/Blue Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug by Nicole Miller. This rug offers the perfect combination of durability, fashion, and comfort. Adding decorative floor coverings is one of the easiest ways to elevate any entertainment space including patios, decks, and screened-in porches. The item includes an eclectic mix of color pallets and visual designs with medallions, spades, large borders, repeat shapes, and unique distressed looks. Decor-friendly colors and timeless design choices compliment any existing decor. Use your patio with outdoor furniture and accessories to create your personal style. The lightweight, easy-to-clean polypropylene material is low maintenance and won’t scratch your deck surface. This versatile and functional rug enhances indoor, high traffic areas in the home such as kitchens, playrooms, mudrooms, and more. Roll rugs for quick and easy storage throughout the year. Use with non-skid padding underneath is recommended. Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'2"