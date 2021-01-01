From corbett lighting
Sofia Eight Light Chandelier by Corbett Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (266-08)
The Sofia Eight Light Chandelier by Corbett Lighting features a hand crafted Iron construction styled with a modern minimalist architectural inspiration. The Glass shades are surrounded by the Iron, with light reflecting off the base and brought in from the sides through its gentle curves. Make it the focal point in the dining room, kitchen or living room and let it complement contemporary decor and furnishings. Its unexpected, dynamic illumination is sure to update the ambiance with a modern touch, and looks especially beautiful welcoming guests in the entry or foyer. Its sculptural aesthetic is sure to become a timeless classic for years to come. Founded in 1965 and relaunched under the Hudson Valley Lighting Group umbrella in 2005, Corbett has always been dedicated to creating lighting that must be seen to be believed. Drawing on a variety of old European glass-making traditions, forging pieces with artistic qualities, and designing from base to canopy with drama in mind, Corbett Lighting fixtures make high-impact statements. They craft grand chandeliers, lavish pendants, and unique wall sconces and flush mounts from the highest-quality materials, whether its bias-cut crystal or acacia wood, and frequently finish these layered pieces in hand-painted silver and gold leaf. Color: Silver. Finish: Silver Leaf