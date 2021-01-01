From roundhill furniture
Roundhill Furniture Sofa Loveseat set, Taupe
Featuring a strong and durable wood frame covered in Dark Beige fabric, this couch features a reverse camel back style with rolled arms and tapered turned wood legs in a rich, espresso finish The button tufting and three accent pillows of Gray script in neutral beige fabric add to the sophisticated style of this couch. Stripes and patterns are match cut. This piece was made to be durable Comes fully assembled except for the feet. Made in the USA Set up dimensions: Sofa 38.00" H x 88.00" W x 38.00" D; Seat Count: 3.25; Loveseat 38.00" H x 66.00" W x 38.00" D; Seat Count: 2.5 Photo may slightly different from actual item in terms of color due to the lighting during photo shooting or the monitor's display Ships in several boxes, may ship separately