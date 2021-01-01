From marscat
Sofa Cabinet Sideboard Fabric Dresser Storage Tower Fabric Drawer Chest with Handrail and 4 Removable Drawers, Organizer Unit for Bedroom, Closet.
Advertisement
Quality Construction: Crafted with a solid MDF frame and a breathable, non-woven fabric, our cabinet is durable enough to provide years around of usage. Held up by 4 adjustable plastic legs that prevent scratches to your floor Large Storage Capacity: 4 separate drawers provides you a large storage space and keep them away from dust. Roomy drawer could keep household items organized, including clothes, toys, cosmetics, daily groceries and towels Removable Drawers: This storage unit features 4 removable fold-able drawers, made of non-woven fabric, water-proof and mildew-proof. With elegant handle helps opening and closing more easily Modern Design & Multiple Use: Industrial nutural wood grain, combining premium dark grey fabric drawers, the sleek modern yet simple look that goes with many styles. Perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, hallways, entryways, closets, nurseries, etc Easy to Assemble: Package includes complete accessories and assembling tools. Only few steps to assemble it