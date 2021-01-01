Sofa Bed Futon, Tan Linen
Description
Features:VelvetClassic vintage design with backrest button tufting and a wood runner across the bottom.Pocket coil seating for added comfort and solid wood legs for long-lasting durability.Multi-functional split-back design easily converts between 3 positions – sitting, lounging and sleeping – for your convenience. Perfect small space living option to accommodate overnight guests. Additional fold down legs in the back to provide additional support when in sleeping position.Ships in one box. Quick assembly. Available in multiple colors and finishes. 1-year limited warranty. Spot clean with damp cloth.Product dimensions: Sofa: 80"L x 33.5"W X 32.5"H. Bed: 69.5"L X 43"W X 17H. Net weight: 97 lb. Weight limit: 600 lbs. Shipping dimensions: 44"L X 40"W X 20"H. Gross weight: 115 lbs.Product Type: Sofa & ChaiseShape: CurvedConsole: NoIs this a sectional component or piece of a sectional?: NoSofa Included: NoLoveseat Included: NoChaise Included: NoChair Included: NoOttoman Included: NoSleeper Sectional Included: NoDesign: ModularReclining Type: Sleeper Size: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Mattress Included: NoUpholstery Material: 100% LinenUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Tan Linen): TanUpholstery Color (Fabric: Dark Green Linen): Dark GreenLeg Color: blackFrame Material: Manufactured Wood;MDFFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: Manufactured Wood;MetalLeg Material Details: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Coil SpringBack Fill Material: Foam;PolyesterBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Location: BackRemovable Cushion Cover: YesReversible Cushions: NoTufted Cushions: YesToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Product Care: WIpe clean with a dry clothDurability: No Extra DurabilityArm Type: Square ArmsPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: NoWeight Capacity: 500Weight Capacity Per Seat: 60Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseFoam Density: 1.5 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: Feather Blend (foam and feather) with SpringsJoinery: Double DowelledMattress Type: Main Wood Joinery Method: Cam BoltKiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: S: Spot clean with dry, solvent-based cleanerComponent Connector: Brackets/clips are included but not installedCushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Double Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Double rub count greater than 30,000: Water Repellant: No ResiliencyLicensed Product: YesSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoSCS Certified: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lo