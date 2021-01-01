Sofa Bed And Sleepers Couch , Sectional Recliner Couch Sofabed , Reversible Sleeper Chaise For Living Room.

Products Information : Product Type : Sectional sofabed Orientation :ReversibleUpholstery Material :Fabric Upholstery Color :GreenSeat & Back Fill Material : Foam Frame Material :Solid + Manufactured WoodSeat Construction :Solid wood + Sinuous SpringLeg Material & Color :Metal Legs / Chrome Products Care: Damp cloth with a light, water-based cleaner with no detergentsAssemble Required : Yes Products Dimension : Overall Size (loveseat +chaise ) 94.09"L*60.24"W*29.92"HOverall Size (Sleeper) 94.09"L*65.35"W*14.17"HSeat Height : 14.17"HLeg Height : 7.87"HCarton Size and Weight for Loveseat :66.54"L*38.19"W*6.69"H / 56.44lbsCarton Size and Weight for Chaise : 66.54"L*29.53"W*6.69"H / 45.75lbs Fabric: Black Linen Blend