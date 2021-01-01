Sea Gull Lighting Socorro 6-Light Weathered Gray/Distressed Oak Quatrefoil Rustic Farmhouse Chandelier with Dimmable Candelabra LED Bulbs

The transitional Socorro lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting features a classic, barbed Quatrefoil profile - wholly updated by combining a distressed Cerused Oak finish on the decorative silhouette with the rich Stardust finish on the metal bobeches and decorative strapping to create undeniable rustic charm. The collection includes four- and 6-light hall/foyer pendants, small 4-light, large 6-light, and extra-large 6-light chandeliers. Both incandescent lamping and Energy Star-qualified LED lamping are available.