RV Life Apparel by Savvy Scribbler Gear Social Distancing Don't Try At Home Retirement Travel Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Our Camping Life design says Social Distancing Professional Don't Try This at Home and is perfect for people who like camping, RV Life, travel and getting away from everyone because we were all social distancing before it was cool! If you enjoy camping, full-time RV life and road trips will really get a kick out of this fun graphic. If you love RV travel in your travel trailer or motorhome buy this and you'll be a delighted camper. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only