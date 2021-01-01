Support Sobriety Sober Recovery Sober Recover Retro Vintage Sunset Sobriety Abstinence Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This nice Novelty Graphic shows a aa sign on retro vintage sunset for sobriety sober against alcohol . Ideal for oldtimer and newcomer of alcoholics anonymous. Support people to stop consume and abstinence alcohol and narcotics. This Design influences an awesome occasion, to travel or sobriety anniversary, recovering alcoholic and meditation. Awesome for people who starts the 12 step recovery and recover the healthy life. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only