Currey & Company Soba Chandelier - Color: White - Size: 6 light

Simple lines and bold curves make the Soba Chandelier from Currey & Company a unique addition to modern interiors. Its ring-shaped wrought iron frame drops from a linked chain and set of rods. Its Hiroshi gray tone gives the piece a farmhouse style while white porcelain shades inspired by deep soba noodle bowls offer a more modern aesthetic. Incandescent bulbs set within each bowl create ample illumination that instantly elevates the mood of a room. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Hiroshi Gray and White