Maude Soak No. 1 Nourishing Mineral Bath Salts

WHAT IT IS Hand-harvested salt crystals from the Southern Dead Sea infused with warm notes of amber, cedar leaf, clove, lemongrass, medjool date, and tonka bean. 8 oz. Made in USA WHAT IT DOES Made for solo or partner soaks, this salt blend contains nourishing vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, potassium, sulfur, zinc and more that soften and rejuvenate the skin. HOW TO USE IT Add a handful of salt crystals to warm water and swirl until absorbed. Soak for 20 minutes, then rinse and towel dry. INGREDIENTS Sodium Chloride (Dead Sea Salt), Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin, Benzyl Alcohol. Cosmetics - Wellness > Maude > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Maude.