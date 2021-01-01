Sisley - So Volume Mascara - # 1 Deep Black(8ml/0.27oz)

An extraordinary mascara that brings volume, curl amp; definition to lashes Formulated with Vitamin Peptide, Cotton Proteins amp; Ceramide-like ingredients Instantly makes lashes longer, thicker, fuller, stronger amp; more resistant Enriched with the nutritive of Arginine, Pro-vitamin B5, Cherry Blossom extract amp; Castor Oil Helps boost the growth amp; vitality of lashes Double-coating extra-pure pigments give bold color amp; long wearing results Features a powerful XXL brush which shapes amp; defines lashes effectively without clumping Ophthalmologically tested, suitable for sensitive eyes amp; contact lens wearers