Aqua SO 3 Light Up/Down Pendant Light by Facon de Venise - Color: White - Finish: White - (SOAQ3L+SODWBC)

Aqua SO 3 Light Up/Down Pendant Light showcases a minimalistic design that is sure to shine bright in any modern setting. This versatile pendant light features 3 cone shaped pendants that can be configured upside or downside. Available in your choice of blue, green, ivory, light blue, brown, white, red, chrome and gold exterior finishes. Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, the Aqua SO 3 Light Up/Down Pendant Light looks best in modern living rooms, kitchen and dining areas. Venice Itself (Facon de Venise) was founded in 2006 and is based out of Venice Italy. Venice Itself specializes in describing and discovering new places and fantasies, light effects, colors and refraction. The new Facon de Venise creations are from the very heart of Venice and its traditions, offering attractive contemporary style. Shape: Conical. Color: White. Finish: White