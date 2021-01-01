From graco
Graco SnugRide SnugLock 30 Infant Car Seat, Gotham
CLICK! That's the sound of a secure install. The SnugRide® SnugLock 30 infant car seat has a hassle-free installation using either vehicle seat belt or LATCH and helps protect rear-facing infants from 4-30 lbs. and up to 30". In three easy steps, you can feel confident you've got a secure install with the unique SnugLock Technology. The base, with its 4-position recline and easy-to-read level indicator, helps eliminate installation guesswork. Click Connect technology provides a secure one-step attachment to all Graco Click Connect strollers, making it easy to create a custom travel system that best fits your lifestyle.