Snowmobiling American Flag Snowmobile Rider USA Patriotic Premium T-Shirt

If you love riding and braaping your snowmobile, grab your goggles then fire up your sled. Cool winter snowmobiling featuring a retro vintage distressed style American flag Patriotic snowmobile rider. This USA American Flag Snowmobiling Patriotic 4th of July tee is perfect for people who love Snowmobile Riding. Awesome Snowmobile Rider accessories to celebrate a birthday, Christmas holiday, or snow trip. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.