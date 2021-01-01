From avanti linens
Avanti Linens Snowmen Gathering Collection, Bath Towel, Tan
OLD FRIENDS - The Snowmen Gathering Collection features traditional animated snowmen with hunting hats in various styles, plaid scarves, red cardinals and Christmas trees! The perfect complement to your Holiday Decor, whether it's a lodge look, country or modern farmhouse. CHRISTMAS CLASSIC - The Avanti Home Snowmen Gathering 2 Pc. Bath Towel Set features 3 happy embroidered snowmen wearing hunting caps with white appliqued bodies on 100% cotton tan towels. QUALITY MATERIALS - These Christmas-themed bath towels are made from 100% cotton, and have simple care instructions: machine wash gentle warm, tumble dry low, and remove promptly. Oeko-Tex 100 Standard Certified materials for your safety. MIX AND MATCH - With other coordinating Snowmen Gathering collection accessories, towels, rugs and other pieces. Avanti Home. Since 1969.