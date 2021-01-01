iH casadécor Snowman with Top Hat 5 - Piece Potholder and Oven Mitt Set
Description
5 Pc Kitchen Set (Snowman With Top Hat)Features:This 5 pieces kitchen set with snowman with top hat pattern offers a blend of sorts and convenience. 2 Cotton oven mitts, 2 potholders, and 1 hand towel are included in this 5-piece kitchen pack. All of these things are made of high-quality cotton with heat-resistant properties to keep you safe from damage. This snowman with top hat printed kitchen linen is ideal for your kitchen décor as well as for a Thanksgiving or Christmas present.Design: A snowman with top hat design 5 Pc kitchen setMaterial: Finest quality cottonDimensions: 13L x 7W x 3H (Dimensions are listed in length x width x height format in inches)Use: Brighten up your kitchen décorCare Tip: Machine-wash.Product Type: Potholder & Oven Mitt SetOven Mitt(s) Included: YesNumber of Oven Mitts: 2Potholder(s) Included: YesNumber of Potholders: 2Kitchen Towel(s) Included: YesNumber of Kitchen Towels: 1Handle Holder(s) Included: NoNumber of Handle Holders: Oven Glove(s) Included: NoNumber of Oven Gloves: Product Care: Machine WashableNumber of Pieces Included: 5Primary Material: CottonHeat Resistant: YesColor: multiTheme: Food & BeverageHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasPattern: Floral;AbstractDimensions:Overall Length (in.): 3Overall Width - Side to Side: 7Overall Product Weight: 4