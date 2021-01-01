From ashley furniture
Snowman Winterland Holiday Snowflake Rectangle Tablecloth, 60x144, Multi
The Snowman Winterland Holiday Snowflake printed tablecloth brings a festive, nostalgic look to your table setting throughout the Christmas and holiday season. Holiday inspired, decorated with snowmen wearing black hats and plaid scarves, red cardinals, snow covered green pine trees, and star shaped snowflakes. Features a soft white ground with a classic red bordered design. Excellent for special occasions, events, parties, family gatherings and everyday use during the winter months and holiday season. Soft and durable fabric can be ironed to release stubborn creases and make your tablecloth wrinkle free. Hemmed edge adds a finished look and prevents wear and tear. Available in a large selection of table shapes and sizes including square, rectangle and round to fit all your entertaining needs. 100% Polyester. Easy care, machine washable. Coordinate to Snowman Winterland Holiday Snowflake napkins, placemats and table runner to complete the look.