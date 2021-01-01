Create the ultimate winter wonderland this holiday season while adding serious curb-side appeal with this artificial wreath intricately designed from realistic looking cedar evergreens and carefully accented throughout with faux pinecones - all frosted with a hint of faux snow in order to help get your home or office into the holiday spirit. Perfect for wall and/or door display, this 20” (in circumference) winter-inspired wreath makes for an inviting accent and can undoubtedly help inject front-door appeal all throughout the holiday season. | Nearly Natural Snowed Cedar Silk Wreath, Faux Wreath, Fake Wreath with Pine Cones 20"